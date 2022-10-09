First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 42,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2,863.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

