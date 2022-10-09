First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $1,816,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.95 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.70 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

