First Hawaiian Bank Sells 101 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,846,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

