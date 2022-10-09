First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,093 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

