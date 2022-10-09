First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,151 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,878,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 219,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $46.70 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

