First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,489 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $340.00 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.28 and its 200 day moving average is $342.10. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.33.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.