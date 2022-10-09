First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,130 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

