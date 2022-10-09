First Hawaiian Bank Sells 224 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

