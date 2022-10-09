First Hawaiian Bank Sells 34 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $374.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.58 and its 200 day moving average is $461.93. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.55.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.