First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,531 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TFI International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TFI International by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.41.

TFI International Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.