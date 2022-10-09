First Hawaiian Bank Takes $208,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Exelon Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

