First Hawaiian Bank Takes $251,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

