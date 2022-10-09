First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $350,304,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 989,073 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after purchasing an additional 807,944 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.