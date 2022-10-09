First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 474 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

