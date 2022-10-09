FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12,814.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in FMC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

