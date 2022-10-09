Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 78,104 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 91.3% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,117.7% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 439,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 431,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 78,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

