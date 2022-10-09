FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 2,179.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,123 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FNOV stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60.

