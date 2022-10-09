Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 3,732 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

