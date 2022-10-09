Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.