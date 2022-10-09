Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,524 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 60.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.