Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $115.01 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $130.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

