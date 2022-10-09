Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $130,000 Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

