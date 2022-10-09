Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,167 Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.

