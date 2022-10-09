Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 908 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 131.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Roku by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 347.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $350.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.