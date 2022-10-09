Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.2% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 79.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PFN opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

