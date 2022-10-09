Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

