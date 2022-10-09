Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

IYC opened at $58.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56.

