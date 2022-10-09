Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $297,582,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 192,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $205.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

