Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $141.95 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

