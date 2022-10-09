Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 992 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.13.

Qorvo Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.