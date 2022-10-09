Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 28.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 88.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Plug Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 103,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG opened at $19.90 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

