Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 579,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 452.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 156,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,025 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 336,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.