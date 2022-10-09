Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $46.38 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

