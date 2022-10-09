Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 301,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,189,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,014,000 after buying an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.46. The firm has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

