Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $24.72 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

