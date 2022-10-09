HT Partners LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.