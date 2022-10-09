Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $28.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

