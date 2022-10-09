Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,645 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco by 119.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Invesco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

