iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IUSV opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

