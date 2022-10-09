iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $104.22 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $158.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.