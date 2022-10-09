iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,660,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $131.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.