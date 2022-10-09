Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

NYSE HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

