Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.