Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.46. The company has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

