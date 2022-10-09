Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

