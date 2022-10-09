Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 301,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,189,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,014,000 after buying an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.46. The firm has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

