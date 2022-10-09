Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.4% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.