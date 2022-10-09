Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.6% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

