Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Reduced by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 301,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,189,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

