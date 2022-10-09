JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

